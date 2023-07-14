“Because there are more babies coming” – TV star comments on ‘happy’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez after breakup rumors

TV star Adriano Silva Martins reacted to catching a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez while on vacation in Algarve, Portugal (via Essentially Sport).

Martins spoke about the couple soon after rumors surfaced about a possible break-up. After spotting the couple on the "Night of the Stars" program on CMTV, the TV star said:

"I am happy that they have returned to the Algarve, and I am happy because I have not seen the couple so well for a long time, and especially Cristiano Ronaldo. Because there are more babies coming, a seagull told me."

He added:

“I see him happy with his family, well surrounded. I see them well as a couple, beautiful and loving.”

The Spanish-Argentine model and the Portugal icon have been in a relationship with each other since 2016. The couple have two children of their own and snapped themselves on holiday with the family. The happy couple shared several pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were also recently in Madrid for the launch of the Al-Nassr striker's new business project. The star launched URSU, a water brand that aims at improving the quality of health around the world.

However, the newspaper El Pais suggested that the claims made by the brand are exaggerated. Further, there is a lack of scientific proof that the quality of water from Avila, used by the company, is better than the rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez denies break-up rumors

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Diogo Dalot and his wife are expecting a baby soon, and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Georgina, were present for their gender reveal party virtually. Diogo Dalot and his wife are expecting a baby soon, and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Georgina, were present for their gender reveal party virtually. ❤️ https://t.co/lukQQuehCB

Georgina Rodriguez hit back at claims of possible separation from former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish model and influencer was asked about the rumors during the launch of Ronaldo's latest business venture in Madrid.

Responding to journalist Leticia Requejo's question about whether there was any truth to the rumors about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez said (via Essentially Sport):

"Of course not, you invited it."

The 29-year-old model slammed the media for spreading false news and was rather displeased at being asked the question. Despite firm instructions not to delve into the personal lives of the couple, the media sought the opportunity to bring out some answers.

