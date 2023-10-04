"Been carrying City and Haaland", "This boy is something special" - Manchester City fans praise star's performance in Leipzig win

Fans have hailed Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez for his role in his side's 3-1 UEFA Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday (October 4).

The visitors led by a 25th-minute Phil Foden strike at the break before Lois Openda equalised three minutes into the second period. The game was heading for a draw, but Alvarez had other ideas after coming on with 11 minutes left.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner fired the Cityzens in front six minutes from time before feeding Jeremy Doku two minutes into stoppage time to end a swift counterattack. The win means City returned to winning ways after consecutive defeats across competitions.

In his 11-minute cameo, the 23-year-old scored with his only shot on target, made 2/3 accurate passes, one key pass and created one big chance. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed the impact of Alvarez at the Red Bull Arena, with one tweeting:

"He's been carrying City and [Erling] Haaland."

Another chimed in:

"Juli Alvarez ! A world class player. This boy is something special!!"

Here are some of the top reactions:

In 12 games across competitions this season, Alvarez has a rich haul of seven goals and five assists.

"We played a fantastic game in all departments" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was understandably delighted with his team after their clinical performance at Leipzig. Following an EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United and a Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, City returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

The win also means Guardiola's side won a European away match for the first time in six games since winning 4-0 at Seviila in September last year. With their 16th unbeaten game in the continent, the Cityzens have equalled the longest unbeaten European run by an English club.

Guardiola hailed his players for an all-round performance, including the substitutes as City got back on track after a brief stutter. The Spaniard told TNT Sports (via the BBC):

"Really good. We played a fantastic game in all departments. Everyone was perfect. The substitutes all came off the bench with smiles on their faces, not complaining because they did not start."

Manchester City next take on Arsenal away in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday (October 8). The Citizens are currently atop the standings with 18 points after seven games, one clear of the third-placed Gunners.