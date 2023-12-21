Chelsea given boost as summer signing returns to first team training after long term injury

In a significant boost for Chelsea, Romeo Lavia has made a much-anticipated return to first-team training following his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

This marks a notable moment in the Belgian youngster's journey, as he has been sidelined with a persistent ankle injury since the onset of the season. His presence at the Cobham training grounds on Thursday (December 21), as revealed by the club's website, will provide a positive boost to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The manager has faced challenges in bolstering his midfield options. The 19-year-old's recovery is timely, considering the rigorous demands of their upcoming fixtures. Chelsea, having invested a substantial €62 million in securing Lavia's services from Southampton, have yet to witness his contributions on the field this season.

The teenager burst into the limelight last season with Southampton, making 29 Premier League appearances. While the Saints were relegated, the midfielder's performances were impressive enough for the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge to make a move. They will be hoping he brings about a return on their investment as he works towards recovery and full fitness.

Chelsea set to secure Darou Salam midfielder Pape Daouda Diong

Chelsea have opted for a move to bolster their midfield in the long-term with their first winter signing of the season. They have reached an agreement in principle to sign the promising 17-year-old midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from Senegalese side Darou Salam de Dakar, according to 90min.

Diong is a physically imposing defensive midfielder who caught the eye of many during his stellar performance at the U-17 World Cup held in November. He played an important role in Senegal's triumph over Argentina, who were strong contenders and reached the semi-finals.

The young midfielder was recently seen in the stands during the Blues' Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Newcastle United, which fueled speculation about his future at the club. Accompanying him was another future Chelsea player Kendry Paez, who marked his first visit to Stamford Bridge ahead of his anticipated £17.5 million move in 2025.

Sources revealed that the agreement with Darou Salam de Dakar for Diong's transfer was in place even before the Newcastle match. Discussions with Diong's representatives are currently underway, with expectations of finalizing personal terms soon. Born in June 2006, Diong is set to join Chelsea in the summer of 2024, following his 18th birthday.