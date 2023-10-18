Chelsea handed injury boost as star man pictured in training ahead of Arsenal fixture

Chelsea can be buoyed by some encouraging news on the injury front ahead of their important Premier League clash against Arsenal this weekend (October 21).

Earlier in the week, there was considerable concern indicating right-back Reece James had hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury. This doused hopes of him facing the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. However, he has now been pictured in training.

James has been grappling with a hamstring issue after the first game of the new Premier League campaign. This injury concern has been a lingering question mark for Stamford Bridge, as he is the club captain. However, the atmosphere at the club will improve following recent signs that point to his potential availability for the London derby.

Chelsea took to Twitter to release photos of Reece James flashing a grin and getting down to business on the training pitch. The images have ignited speculation that the young defender may be on the brink of a return, just in time to face off against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

According to Football.London, it is "too early" to definitively proclaim whether James will stride onto the pitch this Saturday. The Cobham academy product, although he might not be match-ready, is clearly on an upward trajectory in his rehab process.

The Blues will remain cautiously optimistic, holding their cards close to their chest before committing to a final decision.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko issues fiery warning to Chelsea's Mudryk in anticipation of high-stakes London derby

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko has launched an unfiltered warning at Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk as the two Ukrainian internationals brace for a face-off at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk was impressive during the international break, finding the back of the net for Ukraine in a 3-1 win over Malta on October 17. But his international teammate Zinchenko has drawn a line in the turf. He has made it abundantly clear that Mudryk's national heroics won't be replicated at Stamford Bridge.

In a post-match interview following Ukraine's victory, the Arsenal defender delivered a blunt message to Mudryk, cautioning the Chelsea winger against scoring (via Football London):

"I told him… ‘if you do or attempt to do that on Saturday, I’ll rip your b*lls off’."

It's a pivotal matchup that could potentially see Arsenal slump out of an undefeated Premier League run, with their second place on the table under threat.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been flexing their offensive muscles lately after a poor start to the campaign. They have strung together three consecutive victories across competitions competitions, signaling an upswing in form.