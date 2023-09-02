Chelsea new signing drops hint at making debut against Nottingham Forest 

Chelsea's new signing Deivid Washington has posted an interesting Instagram story indicating a potential debut for the teenager at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be taking on Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2) in their fourth Premier League game of the season.

The 18-year-old posted an image of himself in a Chelsea jersey with the details of his new club's upcoming fixture. The striker was signed from Santos for a reported fee of £17.2 million and made 16 senior appearances for his previous employers. Following his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Washington said (via BBC Sport):

"I can't wait to make my debut here at such a big club, and provide lots of goals and assists."

Mauricio Pochettino could try Washington in this tie. The west London outfit have struggled to convert their chances in previous league matches. Despite their 3-0 win over Luton Town on August 26, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners managed just two goals from their first two games.

Striker Nicolas Jackson netted his first goal for the Blues against Luton Town but has failed to convert a fair few chances in front of goal. Having started all of his side's fixtures so far, Jackson has found the back of the net just once. Therefore, a spot for the youngster in Pochettino's line-up against Nottingham Forest could be on the cards.

"He expects to play more and be important here" - Mauricio Pochettino on why Cole Palmer chose Chelsea move

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press ahead of the Blues' upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. During the conference, the Argentine coach was asked about one of the club's newest acquisitions.

Cole Palmer signed from Manchester City for a reported fee of £42.5 million, including add-ons. Stating that the 21-year-old is hoping for more game time, Pochettino said (via BBC Sport):

"He comes because he expects to play more and be important here but he has seen Chelsea as a project and he can improve. The quality is there and the potential and he needs to prove and show he is better than his teammates."

Despite Palmer's wishes, his manager has made it clear that the former Cityzen will have to compete with other teammates to earn a place in the XI. At the Etihad, the England U21 international managed 14 Premier League appearances, from which he started just two matches.