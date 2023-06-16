Chelsea ready to stun Serie A side with €120 million offer to bolster attack - Reports

Chelsea are ready to pay up to €120 million to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Fichajes.net. They claim that Mauricio Pochettino approves of the move, while the Georgian forward has reportedly been on Todd Boehly's radar as well.

Kvaratskhelia has developed into one of Europe's hottest prospects in the market after his stellar performances for Napoli last season. The Georgia international joined the Serie A outfit last summer for around €10 million, and he has proved he is worth much more than that.

In his debut season at the club, Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 Serie A appearances. He helped Napoli become Italian champions after more than three decades.

He also recorded two goals and four assists in nine UEFA Champions League appearances. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that he has attracted interest from various elite European outfits.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have all been linked with the Georgian attacker.

The Blues had a dismal 2022/23 campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League table. However, the West London outfit have spent lavishly in recent times.

After Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors took over the club last summer, the club have spent around a whopping £600 million in the transfer market.

"Talks progressing on the player side" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of Premier League star

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist claims that the Blues are expected to negotiate Brighton's £80 million valuation of the player.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed. Deal not done yet — it will take time. Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave."

In a more recent tweet, Romano stated that talks are set to resume next week as personal terms are very close to being agreed. He also added that Caicedo will definitely leave the Seagulls this summer.

