“Chelsea sorts problems differently to us, so let’s see” – Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Mykhailo Mudryk 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a jibe at Chelsea after the Blues completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Reds will take on Graham Potter's side on Saturday (21 January) at Anfield in the Premier League with both teams struggling for form.

Ahead of the game, the Liverpool boss has taken a dig at Chelsea for their extraordinary spending spree. Following the Blues' takeover by Todd Boehly, they have already spent over £400 million over two transfer windows.

Mudryk became Chelsea's fifth signing in January last weekend, arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £88 million. Klopp has tipped the Ukraine international to make a big impact at the west London club.

However, the Liverpool boss has claimed that the Reds deal with their problems differently to the Blues. Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"A really good player, incredible CL campaign; speed, technique, goals. Combines a lot. So, having him on one wing and Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea sorts problems differently to us, so let's see."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Graham Potter confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk is likely to make his debut at Liverpool on Saturday. “There's a chance. 90 minutes, no. But probably a role." Graham Potter confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk is likely to make his debut at Liverpool on Saturday. “There's a chance. 90 minutes, no. But probably a role." 🇺🇦 https://t.co/BdG30B8cGJ

Graham Potter's side have already completed five deals this month in the form of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhalio Mudryk and Joao Felix (on loan). Mudryk’s arrival represents the most exciting addition of the five recruits, but owner Todd Boehly is still far from done.

The Blues have seen a bid turned down by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, and are set to complete the signing of PSV winger Noni Madueke imminently.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have made just one addition this summer in the form of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a fee between £35 and £45 million.

Chris Sutton predicts the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has given his prediction for the Blues' upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool. With both sides struggling for consistency, Sutton has predicted a 1-1 draw.

Sutton wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Both sides have been incredibly inconsistent this season, and it is impossible to know what they will do next. I've been unconvinced by Liverpool for a while now, because of their lack of energy and legs in midfield, and their defeat at Brighton last weekend was not even that big a surprise."

"I know the Reds then went and beat Wolves in the FA Cup, but I've not seen anything that makes me think they are going to bounce back and clinch their first league win of 2023."

Anfield Agenda @AnfieldAgenda 🗣️ Cody Gakpo: “Everybody is really nice. Virgil, I've known him a little bit longer, from the national team. He is helping me a lot, and Curtis also. Just with the small things they can help me” 🗣️ Cody Gakpo: “Everybody is really nice. Virgil, I've known him a little bit longer, from the national team. He is helping me a lot, and Curtis also. Just with the small things they can help me” https://t.co/ZxnhXdOGqf

Sutton continued:

"It is a similar story with Chelsea because we don't know which Blues team will turn up at Anfield. They got an important win over Crystal Palace last time out but they needed some big saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga to get over the line."

"A win would be a huge boost in confidence for both teams but it is hard to make a case for either of them to take the three points."

