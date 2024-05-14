Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer €75m for Messinho, club sent Nicolas Jackson warning, and more - May 14, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 15. Mauricio Pochettino's team are in fine form right now, having won their previous three league fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to break the bank to secure the services of Messinho. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to sign a new striker this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 14, 2024.

Chelsea offer €75m for Messinho

Chelsea are ready to offer €75m for Estevao Willian, according to Goal Brazil.

The Blues have been hot on the heels of the Brazilian sensation, dubbed Messinho for his playing style. The teenager is a wanted man ahead of the summer, with multiple clubs in Europe keen to win the race for his services.

The 17-year-old recently broke into Palmeiras' senior team and is already being hailed as the next big thing out of the continent. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Arsenal are also interested in Messinho.

However, the Blues are hoping to win the race by offering an attractive proposal. Chelsea are offering €45m in fixed fee plus €20m in add-ons, with a further €10m for tax adjustments. Negotiations have progressed well so far, although the move isn't final yet.

Blues sent Nicolas Jackson warning

Nicolas Jackson

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Chris Waddle has advised Chelsea to sign an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese striker arrived from Villarreal last summer and has blown hot and cold so far. Jackson has registered 17 goals and six assists from 42 outings across competitions, including five goals in his last six league games.

Speaking on Monday Night Club, Waddle insisted that the Blues have to sign a new striker if they wish to hit a higher gear.

“I think in possession they are a very good side. They have some talented footballers – we know that. They are desperate for a centre-forward, I’ve got to say. I know [Nicolas] Jackson scored but he’s not the answer if Chelsea want to be a top-four team,” said Waddle

The London giants are already linked with multiple strikers ahead of the summer, including Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

Enzo Fernandez heaps praise on Mauricio Pochettino

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has spoken highly of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager is under pressure at Stamford Bridge amid an indifferent season. Chelsea have been on an upward trajectory in recent games, although Pochettino's future remains up in the air.

Speaking recently to DSports, Fernandez insisted that his countryman has made multiple positive changes since taking charge at Stamford Bridge last summer.

“When I arrived, it was quite a mess; there were many players. Mauricio gave order and an identity to the team. The work ethic is different. He changed everything, and the truth is it’s positive. The team is more serious and hard-working. That’s important for day-to-day, and when the weekend comes, you can see the difference,” said Fernandez

The Argentine midfielder also opened up on his decision to undergo hernia surgery last month.

“I was playing with pain and injections for eight months. I had to make the decision to have surgery; it was the best. I was harming the team and didn’t want to expose myself," said Fernandez.

“I’m fine; people can relax. I’m evolving day by day, and I’m eager for the Copa America to arrive. I’ve already started training on the field; the recovery is advanced, and I hope to be training with the National Team soon. I’m very anxious for this Copa America; it will be the first time I play in it,” he added.

Fernandez joined the Blues from Benfica in January 2023 in a £107m deal.