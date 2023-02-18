“Could turn out to be another Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United situation” – Chelsea told they must steer clear of signing star forward

Chelsea have been told to steer clear of Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] star Neymar as it would turn out to be a Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Todd Boehly is said to be interested in the move and has held talks with the player's entourage.

In his column for CaughtOffisde, Collymore claimed that signing Neymar would be a poor move from Chelsea and compared it to Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United.

Sripad @falsewinger Todd Boehly has met with Neymar's representatives to discuss a move for the Brazilian from PSG to Chelsea this summer, as per Todd Boehly has met with Neymar's representatives to discuss a move for the Brazilian from PSG to Chelsea this summer, as per @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Todd Boehly has met with Neymar's representatives to discuss a move for the Brazilian from PSG to Chelsea this summer, as per @Santi_J_FM.

He wrote:

"There's always been this playboy lifestyle hanging over Neymar so if a Premier League club is really looking at him seriously, my message to them would be to be careful because it could turn out to be another Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United situation."

He added:

"Neither Manchester club should take him and Chelsea, who appear to be the club most heavily-linked (90min), definitely don't need him."

He admitted that the Brazilian is still a fantastic player, but that's just not what the Blues need:

"I think Neymar is a fantastic player but joining Chelsea would be an awful move in my opinion because the Blues' project is to build for the future and if Neymar were to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter's time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian."

Collymore concluded:

"That's the last time he would need, but it'd also be the last thing any of the other players need."

The pundit went on to warn Chelsea that it would be a repeat of what they did with Aubameyang last summer and said:

"Not only that, but Neymar's antics are at times reminiscent of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and look how that one's turned out, so just steer clear, Chelsea."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were linked with Chelsea

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo had his heart set on joining Bayern Munich or Chelsea and communicated his desire to his agent Jorge Mendes, according to El Mundo (via CaughtOffside). dlvr.it/ShNrGV Cristiano Ronaldo had his heart set on joining Bayern Munich or Chelsea and communicated his desire to his agent Jorge Mendes, according to El Mundo (via CaughtOffside). dlvr.it/ShNrGV

Chelsea's new owners wanted to make a statement signing last summer as it was their first transfer window.

Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo were linked with the club, but neither player ended up joining the Blues.

Ronaldo reportedly pushed for the move once again in December, but Graham Potter's side opted against it.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes