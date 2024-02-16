“Difficult to find a Chelsea player who loses the ball” - Guardiola labels Chelsea as ‘exceptional in all departments’ through interesting analysis

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Chelsea ahead of Manchester City's clash at home against them this weekend at the Etihad Stadium. City, who are currently second in the Premier League, will host the Blues on Saturday, February 17.

Both teams played out a thrilling 4-4 draw during their previous league meeting in November, in what was arguably one of the best games this season.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, Guardiola described Chelsea as an exceptional team in all departments. He said in a pre-match press conference via Fabrizio Romano:

"Chelsea, exceptional in all departments. One of the tough games you have until the end of the season. They have everything: intense, quality, able to not lose the ball. Difficult to find a Chelsea player who loses the ball”.

The Blues' last victory at the Etihad Stadium dates back to May 8, 2023, under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino's men will be hoping to defy all odds and pick what would be a crucial win against an in-form Manchester City side this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino lavishes praise on Chelsea forward ahead of trip to Manchester City

The Blues head coach was full of kind words for 21-year-old forward Cole Palmer ahead of the City clash. The Englishman is enjoying a remarkable campaign with the west London giants.

Palmer joined the Blues ahead of the start of the campaign from Manchester City for a reported transfer fee in the region of £42.5 million. He has since become one of Chelsea's standout performers.

Ahead of Palmer's return to the Etihad Stadium, Pochettino said that he has been impressed with how the youngster has adapted to his new surroundings. He said via Football.London:

"He's a player that today when one person here in the staff said to me, 'He's from Manchester, but he looks Brazilian'. He has the capacity to adapt so quick. One of our strengths, Argentine people, Brazilian people, American people, we came to Europe and we survived, we adapted so quickly.

"For him, he arrived to the club and that is the key, very quick to the life here in Cobham and London and the club. That makes him show his talent."

Palmer has made 28 appearances for the Blues across competitions this season, registering 12 goals and nine assists. He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 21 Premier League games.