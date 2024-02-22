"Don't know who would want me!" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he wants to manage a national team at the World Cup or EUROs

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola harbours ambitions of managing a national team at competitions like the FIFA World Cup, European Championship or Copa America.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the finest tacticians in the game but has only managed in club football so far. During his legendary managerial career, Guardiola has had the reins of top clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, winning big titles galore at each side.

He first made his name at the Camp Nou, where he won three straight La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles in an eventful stint between 2008 and 2012. Following a year's sabaatical, Guardiola moved over to Bayern, continuing their Bundesliga dominance but failed to laand the Champions League.

After arriving at City in 2016, the Spaniard has led them to domestic and continental glory, clinching the treble last season. Having won five of the last six Premier League titles, Pep Guardiola is eyeing an unprecedented four-peat.

However, the Spaniard would also like to take charge of a national team at a big tournament, telling GOAL:

"I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that. I don't know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club. I never thought about it like that (with the goal to win a World Cup).

He added:

"I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro, or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that. I don't know when that would be if that is five, 10, 15 years from now, but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup."

Any foray into international management will likely have to wait till 2025, when Pep Guardiola's current City deal runs out, having won an impressive 37 titles in club football.

What's next for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

Manchester City

Manchester City are in the midst of another superb campaign, finding form as the season approaches the business end.

Pep Guardiola's side trail Premier League leaders Liverpool (60) by four points after 25 games but have a game in hand. Following a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Brentford in midweek, the Cityzens next take on Bournemouth in the league on Saturday (February 24).

Having also reached the Champions League Round of 16 - leading FC Copenhagen 3-1 from the first leg - and reaching the FA Cup fifth round, Manchester City are in contention for back-to-back trebles.