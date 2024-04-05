"Don’t know if it will be a big advantage" - Real Madrid veteran says he's unsure about club's extended break before Manchester City clash

Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos has spoken about the club's extended break befoere they play Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 9.

However, before they face the English giants, Los Blancos will be taking a nine-day rest from competitive football. With the Copa del Rey final set to be played this weekend, only the clubs in the final - Athletic Club and Mallorca - will play any football. The team's recent extended break from games is unusual for them at this point in the campaign.

Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos discussed this prolonged break on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via Madrid Universal):

“We are not used to not playing for nine days. If you ask me today, it suits me very well. It won’t be a disadvantage for us but I don’t know if it will be a big advantage. We are all used to playing every week.”

The rest period provides an opportunity for Madrid players to recuperate and rest, which is essential, considering the hectic schedule of games they play. The squad can be revitalized, which can potentially improve the players' physical and mental toughness for the match against Manchester City.

However, there are worries about how this hiatus may affect the team's game rhythm. Playing regular games keeps players focused and united on the field, which could have helped them keep their competitive advantage. The lack of this consistency could create issues like loss of form.

Carlo Ancelotti talks about Luka Modric's potential future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recently discussed Luka Modric's future with the club. The 38-year-old Croatian legend's contract will expire this season, and there are rumors that it won't be extended. However, nothing is in the works currently, and the plan is to determine what happens next when the season comes to an end.

Ancelotti explained as much when he was asked about Modric's future. The Los Blancos manager revealed (via Daily Sport):

“Luka Modric to leave? His focus in on this season, we will see the decisions at the end of the current season. I’ve no specific feeling to share on Modric or Kroos, I see them ready for the final two months.”

The media is full of speculation about what Modric will do next. While some believe he leave the club, others believe he may retire and become a member of Ancelotti's coaching staff.

Kroos, meanwhile, appears to be heading in a different direction, as rumor has it that he has agreed to a new contract with Real Madrid.

