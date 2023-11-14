"Everyone can see his talent" - Agent claims Liverpool and Manchester City are among clubs interested in signing 19-year-old star

Patrick Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo has seemingly confirmed Manchester City and Liverpool's reported interest in his client.

Dorgu, 19, has been linked with a move to the Cityzens and the Reds in recent weeks. He plays as a left-back and has been at Serie A side Lecce since joining their youth team in the summer of 2022 on an initial loan deal from Nordsjaelland.

The Salentini paid €200,000 to permanently bring Dorgu to the Stadio Via del mare earlier this summer. He has made 14 appearances across competitions for the Italian side this season, providing one assist, and is known for being an attacking left-back.

Ogbodo was asked about Manchester City and Liverpool's rumored interest in the Denmark international during an interview with Sport Italia, to which he replied (h/t HITC):

"Not only the clubs you mentioned (Liverpool and Manchester City), but also others (are interested in Dorgu). There is a lot of interest in Patrick and that doesn’t surprise me. Everyone can see his talent. When he has even more confidence in his abilities and has completed his growth, then we will see the results he can achieve."

Dorgu, who has represented Denmark's youth teams from the U18 level and above, is contracted until June 2027 at Lecce. It remains to be seen if Liverpool formalize their interest in the teenager knowing that they have Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in their ranks.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have gradually erased the need for a natural left-back by playing with inverted full-backs in recent months. On paper, Sergio Gomez is their only natural option in that position.

Liverpool can overtake Manchester City in the table in next Premier League clash

Cole Palmer's late penalty to snatch a 4-4 draw for Chelsea against Manchester City ensured that the league leaders did not hold a healthy lead going into the international break.

City are currently top of the tree with 28 points from 12 matches — one ahead of Liverpool, who lead Arsenal on goal difference. The Reds and the Cityzens are expected to play out another classic in the Jurgen Klopp-Pep Guardiola era when the two teams meet at the Etihad on 25 November.

Guardiola's side have won the last two matches against Liverpool across competitions but were on a five-game winless run before that. Manchester City swatted aside the Merseyside giants at the Etihad last season, winning 4-1 in April.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have just one win in their last five matches across competitions during the ongoing campaign.