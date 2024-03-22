Fabrizio Romano names 3 strikers Arsenal are likely to go after in summer transfer window

Arsenal have earmarked three strikers, including Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen, as their summer targets, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club, who are atop the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings, have faced a striking dilemma so far this season. Due to Gabriel Jesus' injury layoffs, they have relied on Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard as the central attacker in their setup.

Hence, Arsenal are said to be in the pursuit of first-choice number nine. They were reportedly linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic, but according to Romano, their striking targets have changed.

During a recent chat on Caught Offside's YouTube channel, Romano was asked to name the most likely transfer targets for Mikel Arteta's side. He replied (h/t TBR):

"They will take their time to decide who is the right player based on the budget, and based on how much they want to invest. They have been in attendance many times in Portugal to follow Viktor Gyokeres. They are informed on the release clause situation with Victor Osimhen, but that price is much higher. Then another player who is now appreciated by multiple clubs is Benjamin Sesko."

Osimhen, who helped Napoli lift the Serie A title after 33 years last campaign, has popped up as one of the best strikers in the world in the past year. He has bagged 44 goals and provided nine assists in his last 63 games across all competitions for the Italian champions.

Viktor Gyokeres, who is allegedly on both Manchester United and Chelsea's radar, has been in fine form for Sporting CP this season. He has registered 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 games for his club so far.

Benjamin Sesko, on the other hand, is relishing a stellar first season at RB Leipzig this time around. The Arsenal-linked striker has registered 11 goals in 34 matches, including just 16 starts across competitions.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson likely to leave club ahead of next term, asserts journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, journalist Charles Watts stated that Reiss Nelson is likely to depart the Gunners in the upcoming summer transfer window. He wrote:

"I think Reiss Nelson will go this summer and don't think he will be the only academy product to do so. Interest remains in Nelson from several Premier League clubs. I don't think Brighton have gone away and if a good bid comes in from them or anyone else, I think Arsenal will take it and look to invest that money elsewhere."

Nelson, who has been at Arsenal since 2008, impressed his boss Mikel Arteta with his cameo performances last season. After recording three goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions in the 2022-23 season, he signed a new contract ahead of this term.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to get considerable minutes under his belt this campaign. He has started just four of his 22 overall appearances, bagging one goal and providing two assists in 564 minutes.