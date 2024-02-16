Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League this season.

Mourinho, a three-time EPL winner with the Blues, backed Pep Guardiola's side to defend their status as English champions. Mourinho thinks Liverpool can give the Cityzens a run for their money but backed the Sky Blue to retain their throne.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, Mourinho said (via FIVE YouTube channel):

"Premier League… City or Liverpool, so I’m not making a mistake. But I think City."

The Premier League is a three-horse race at the moment, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal vying for the trophy. Jurgen Klopp's side sit atop the table with 54 points from 24 matches.

City are second with 52 points from 23 games, and Arsenal are third with 52 points from 24 matches.

Mourinho was also asked to share his prediction for the UEFA Champions League this season. He said:

"Champions League… I would say City or Real Madrid. If somebody outside wins it that would be a great surprise for me."

The Chelsea legend also gave Bayern Munich and PSG an outsider's chance but stuck with City and Real Madrid.

City are also the defending European champions and defeated Copenhagen 3-1 in the round of 16 first leg.

Jose Mourinho speaks about his success at Chelsea

During his first Chelsea stint, Jose Mourinho transformed the Blues into a European and English powerhouse. Arriving as a Champions League winner with Porto, the Portuguese went on to create history with the London club.

Mourinho revealed how he took the Blues to be a top club in world football. He said (via Rio Ferdinand's FIVE YouTube channel):

"You know to be honest, Chelsea was almost there. Sometimes you go to clubs, where you have to build everything."

Mourinho added that sometimes a manager builds rigorously but has to leave when the club is ready for tremendous success. However, Mourinho added that the situation was different at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"They had a very good vision on the transfer market. Of course with me Petr Cech played the first game. With me Arjen Robben played the first game. But they were bought before my arrival."

He further said:

"What I felt that they needed a personality like mine to tell the guys how good they were."

Mourinho further emphasized the importance of structure at the club, saying:

"That structure was not complex. That structure was very simple."

Mourinho concluded that the structure and the mutual trust between important layers made the club run like a well-oiled machine.