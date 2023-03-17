Former Chelsea player takes shots at Arsenal and Kim Kardashian after Europa League exit

Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has mocked Arsenal, Kim Kardashian, Piers Morgan and Mikel Arteta after the Gunners were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League. American socialite Kim Kardashian watched the drama unfold live in north London, as she visited the Emirates Stadium to film a documentary (via football.london).

Arsenal welcomed Sporting CP to their backyard for the second leg of their Europa League Round-of-16 clash on Thursday night (16 March). Having played out a 2-2 draw away from home, Mikel Arteta's side needed to secure a win to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Portuguese outfit, however, held firm, keeping the scoreline at 1-1 after 120 minutes. With a 3-3 aggregate scoreline, the match went to penalties, where Sporting came out on top, securing a 5-3 win.

In the aftermath of the north Londoners’ elimination, ex-Chelsea man Cundy poked fun at the club, their players, their manager and some fans, including Kim Kardashian and Piers Morgan.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



RAMSDALE

ODEGAARD

KIM KARDASHIAN

PIERS MORGAN

MIKEL ARTETA



“Your boys took one HELL of a beating!”



You won't want to miss this Has Anyone Seen from Jason Cundy! 🤣 HAAAAAAS ANYONE SEEN:RAMSDALEODEGAARDKIM KARDASHIANPIERS MORGANMIKEL ARTETA“Your boys took one HELL of a beating!”You won't want to miss this Has Anyone Seen from Jason Cundy! 🤣 HAAAAAAS ANYONE SEEN:✅ RAMSDALE✅ ODEGAARD✅ KIM KARDASHIAN✅ PIERS MORGAN✅ MIKEL ARTETA“Your boys took one HELL of a beating!”You won't want to miss this Has Anyone Seen from Jason Cundy! 🤣 https://t.co/rQSmOPIlCw

He went on a hilarious rant on talkSPORT, mocking the club and saying:

“Your boys took one HELL of a beating!”

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint was pictured wearing Arsenal’s third kit on his birthday in January. It is believed that the influencer’s family is fond of the 13-time English champions.

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal still have “11 finals” left to play

On the back of his team’s shock Europa League elimination, Mikel Arteta has urged his players to regroup and focus on giving their all in the upcoming 11 Premier League games.

The Spaniard admitted that the disappointment will linger on for a while but demanded his team rise above it and give it their all in the league.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, he said (via Sky Sports):

"The disappointment is not going to go away. The disappointment is there now, but it brings clarity. There are 11 Premier League games to play and the next final is against Crystal Place.

"We have to recover and put all our energy and focus there, play better than today and put the same effort as today and win."

Arsenal, who have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, will play their final pre-international break fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday (19 March).

