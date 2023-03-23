Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has backed Arsenal to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners currently hold an eight-point lead over the Cityzens at the top of the table, having played one more game. With just 10 games remaining, the title race could go down to the wire with both sides scheduled to face off as well.

Cascarino has predicted Mikel Arteta's side will lift the Premier League title this season over Manchester City and told The Times (via Metro):

"I would still go for Arsenal. Everyone at the club is on board with the approach – the players, the staff and the fans – and the team have belief."

He added:

"We all assume that City’s brilliance will enable them to win their remaining games, including at home to Arsenal, but that is not a given, especially with the distractions of the [UEFA] Champions League and FA Cup. Arsenal, in contrast, have only the league on which to concentrate."

The Gunners have won 22 out of their 28 league games this season, while Manchester City have won 19 of 27.

Cascarino, meanwhile, also predicted the Premier League top four, backing Manchester United and Newcastle United to take the final two spots. He then predicted Southampton, AFC Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest will get relegated this season.

Arsenal and Manchester City's next 5 Premier League fixtures

Both sides have some important fixtures coming up in the English top flight post this month's international break, including a face-off at the Etihad.

Arsenal will begin the month of April by hosting Leeds United on April 1 before hitting the road for two away games. They will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on April 9 and to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on April 16.

The Gunners will then host Southampton on April 21 before traveling to the Etihad on April 26.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will host Liverpool on April 1 and face Southampton away on April 8. They will then welcome Leicester City to the Etihad in the league on April 15.

City will host Mikel Arteta's side before facing Fulham away on April 30.

It is important to note that Pep Guardiola's side will also face Bayern Munich in two legs in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April. They will host Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals as well.

