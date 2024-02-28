"Guy is like 5 years old", "Speedrunning to his downfall" - Fans slam Neymar Jr for his social media activity trolling PSG star Ousmane Dembele

Fans took to Twitter to criticize Brazilian star Neymar after he reacted to a post mocking Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele.

In the post on Instagram, which stated that he had more goals for Les Parisiens than the Frenchman, the 32-year-old reacted with a laughing emoji.

One fan stated that Neymar's behavior was childish, saying:

"This guy is like 5 years old."

While another fan went on a rant against the Brazilian, stating:

"Neymar speedrunning to his downfall, I didn’t think it was possible but he has done it again, now where TF are those people who said MBAPPE IS THE PROBLEM ? STFU AND CRY. If your idol is Neymar this has to be hard to see, which I imagine it has been like this for some time."

Here are some fan reactions:

Neymar left PSG at the beginning of this season, taking a lucrative deal to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. However, he made just five appearances for the club before suffering a tear in his cruciate ligament, keeping him out for an extended period.

He could leave the club, with Brazilian reporter Ademir Quintino claiming back in September that the winger would leave the Middle East to rejoin childhood club Santos.

Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, has had a difficult time at PSG since joining them from Barcelona last summer for a reported fee of €50 million. While he has largely stayed injury-free, he has struggled in Ligue 1. Overall, he has made 28 appearances, scoring just one goal and bagging 10 assists.

Agent of Serie A star claims player has interest from PSG and Barcelona

Kvaratskhelia has been impressive for Napoli.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been contacted by representatives from PSG and Barcelona, according to his agent, Mamuka Dzhugelia (via Championat). He suggested that while the interest is in its initial stages, he expects more clarity in the situation as the summer transfer window approaches.

He said:

“Barcelona and PSG? Of course, there are offers for Khvicha from top clubs. Look at him! How can there be no proposals? In May, more will be clear.”

The Georgian has been impressive for Napoli. Joining from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi in 2022, he fired them to the Scudetto last season alongside Victor Osimhen. He bagged 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances last season.

It has been a slight downgrade this season as Napoli have struggled, currently in ninth place. The winger has six goals and five assists in 33 games this campaign.

PSG will be keen to make additions next summer, should Kylian Mbappe complete a much-talked-about move to Real Madrid. Alongside Kvaratskhelia, they have also been linked to his teammate Osimhen.