"Have been the best team this season" - Erling Haaland heaps praises on Arsenal following Manchester City's 3-1 win over the Gunners

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 in a blockbuster Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (February 15) night. With the game hanging by a knife's edge at 2-1 in City's favor, Erling Haaland scored the third goal in the 82nd minute to kill the match.

The win took the Cityzens ahead of the Gunners to the top of the table on goal difference, though Mikel Arteta's team have a game in hand. Commenting after effecting Arsenal's first home defeat in the league this season, Haaland said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"Yeah of course we can all agree they have been the best team this season. To come to their place and to play against them is not easy but we played an amazing game and we have got the three really important points."

Manchester City celebrated the win with great passion, having been as many as eight points behind the Gunners at one point this season. When quizzed about the atmosphere in the dressing room after the match, Haaland said:

"It was so positive. Happy celebrations right up to now and I am so happy of course because I won against Arsenal but I am just so happy with everything and we needed this one. Now we have to start going on a run because that is what Manchester City should do."

Manchester City showed what champions are made of in their win against Arsenal

Arsenal began the game on Wednesday night with great intensity and were the more dominant side in the early moments. However, Manchester City snapped up the crucial moments, with Kevin De Bruyne opening the scoring in the 24th minute after an erroneous backpass from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal pulled level three minutes before half-time through Bukayo Saka's spot-kick after Ederson was deemed to have fouled Eddie Nketiah in the area. However, Manchester City hit back twice in the second half.

They regained the lead in the 72nd minute after winning the ball high up the pitch, with Jack Grealish providing the finishing touch on a flowing passing move. Erling Haaland then scored 10 minutes later with a superbly taken finish to put the match to bed.

The hosts came close to scoring another goal but their finishing let them down. They eventually ended the game with just one shot on target, which was Saka's penalty kick in the first half.

Both clubs will play each other once again at the Etihad in April. The contest could decide the destination of this season's Premier League title.

