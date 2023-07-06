"He would help make the squad younger" - Liverpool legend says Arsenal and Chelsea target would be a 'great signing'

Liverpool great John Barnes has urged the Reds to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia as he believes the youngster can be a great addition to the squad. He wants his former side to sign young players, as he feels their average age needs to be brought down.

He believes that one of the main issues last season for Jurgen Klopp's side was the average age of the starting XI. He believes that they had too many players aged 29 to 33, and that was not ideal.

Speaking to BonuscodeBets, Barnes stated that they needed to reduce the squad age, and getting Southampton midfielder Lavia would be a step in the right direction. He said:

"We are looking to get younger players into the squad because one of our problems last season was that a lot of our squad was aged between 29 and 33, so we needed to reduce the age of the playing squad, and we've started to do that. Look at the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. Diaz, Elliott, Bajcetic."

He added:

"We have made changes to make the squad younger. Lavia has good quality and is fairly well experienced having been in the Premier League last season with Southampton so he would be a great signing. He would help make the squad younger as well as bring the qualities of a good defensive midfield player."

Manchester City have a £40 million buy-back clause on Romeo Lavia's contract, but they can only activate it next summer.

Liverpool face tough competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are keen on signing Romeo Lavia this summer and are pushing for the move. However, they do not have a free run at the £50 million rated star despite Southampton getting relegated.

The Atheltic have reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are also in talks with the Saints this summer as they look to bolster their midfield. No side has submitted a bid for the youngster, but are keeping tabs on the situation.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer, while the Blues have sold Liverpool target Mason Mount to Manchester United. N'Golo Kante has also left Stamford Bridge on a free transfer, and Mateo Kovacic's exit to Manchester City has seen Mauricio Pochettino's midfield options shrink.

Poll : 0 votes