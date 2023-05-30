"He’s £90m worth of crap" - Pundit slams Manchester United man and rips into Erik ten Hag's recent comments

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has slammed Manchester United winger Antony and has also hit out at manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag recently expressed his frustration at not being backed enough by the Red Devils in January. The Dutchman spent £220 million on new signings in the summer but only sanctioned a loan deal for Wout Weghorst in January.

Ten Hag insisted that Manchester United needed to splash the cash in January if they needed to progress. He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won’t progress because other clubs will. We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn’t and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team.”

Simon Jordan took an exception to Ten Hag's comments and claimed that he should have spent less in the summer and retained some of the budget for January. He also hit out at the Manchester United boss for investing a major chunk of his budget in Antony.

Jordan told talkSPORT:

“Okay, Ten Hag. You should have spent £170m in August and £50m in January. Would that have suited you better? No, you decided to fire your bolt early and spend £220m in the August window. What have you done with that? One of the huge parts of it was Antony."

Host Jim White said:

“You’ve got this thing about Antony.”

In response, Jordan insisted that the Brazilian has been a major flop and said:

“Because he’s crap. He’s £90m worth of crap! He’s spent £220m. What he said was the £220m, thank you I’ll have that, but what have you done for me lately? None of the reasons why I was unsuccessful in January is down to me. I have not made Antony better and he has not delivered outcomes, but I got you to spend £90m on him.”

Antony has been quite poor in his debut season for Manchester United, given his price tag. The winger has scored just eight goals and provided three assists in 44 games across competitions.

Rio Ferdinand names Man City player Manchester United have to stop to stand any chance of winning FA Cup

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Rodri as the one Manchester City player his former side must stop if they have to beat the Cityzens. The two Manchester clubs will clash for the first time ever in an FA Cup final on 3 June at Wembley.

Manchester City are just two wins away from emulating their arch-rivals' feat of winning the treble and will head into the final as the favorites. Manchester United, who have already won the League Cup this season, face the difficult task of beating the Sky Blues.

Ferdinand has claimed that if the Red Devils have to beat Pep Guardiola's side, they must keep Rodri at bay. He told his Vibe with FIVE podcast:

"I think I would play Bruno on Rodri. Everything great about this City team, a lot of it comes through him. I want someone on him who can just buzz around him but when we get the ball run off him."

"He [Rodri] is so integral to what they do so stop him getting on the ball, allow John Stones to come out and create holes for the front three to run into. I would want to keep Rodri quiet."

Rodri has been exceptional for Manchester City this season. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 54 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes