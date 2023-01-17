"He's high energy and great effort" – Pundit claims Conor Gallagher would be 'perfect' signing for Chelsea's rivals

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has stated that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would be an ideal signing for Newcastle United in January.

Gallagher, 22, has established himself as a vital squad member for the Blues since returning from a season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace last season. He scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 39 matches, bagging the club's Player of the Year award in the process.

A tireless box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, the England star has been a regular face at his boyhood club in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has registered a goal and an assist in 950 minutes of action, spread across 24 games across all competitions.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are assessing the possibility of signing Gallagher, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech, in the ongoing winter transfer window. However, Chelsea are hoping to retain the midfield pair to properly tackle their ill-fated injury crisis.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist claimed that Gallagher would be a perfect fit for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's pressing system. He said:

"Conor Gallagher's the kind of player, I think, that Newcastle should be going for. He's young and hungry... that would make quite a signing. The way he plays the game, Newcastle fans would really take to him. He's high energy and great effort. Perfect for them."

Newcastle, who are currently third in the Premier League table, are in the hunt for a first-team midfielder. With Bruno Guimaraes out with an ankle injury, the Magpies have Joelinton, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, and Jonjo Shelvey as their only fit and available midfield options.

Gallagher, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, has also been heavily linked with a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace.

As per Transfermarkt, the Chelsea star is valued at £28 million.

Chelsea target set to snub winter move, wants to stay at current club: Reports

According to famed journalist Rik Elfrink, PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is likely to remain at the Philips Stadion in the ongoing 2022-23 season. This is despite the youngster being linked with Chelsea in the winter transfer window.

Earlier this month, Graham Potter's side lodged a bid in the region of £27 million for the England U21 international, according to ESPN.

Madueke, 20, has been a crucial first-team member for the Eredivisie outfit since making his senior debut in January 2020. A former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur academy star, he has scored 20 goals and laid out 14 assists in 80 matches across all competitions for PSV.

Poll : 0 votes