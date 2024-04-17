"He's jealous", "Needs to let it go and move on" - Fans slam Neymar Jr. for his comment on Instagram post praising Kylian Mbappe

Football fans were upset with a comment that Neymar Jr. recently left on a social media post that praised his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Lauding the French superstar's 'competitive spirit' and desire to win, the caption of the post read:

"Mbappé showing once again that he is a good man. But the villain of a poorly told story. Mbappé has a 'competitive spirit'. People confuse a man who wants to win everything with a bad guy."

"Gringo balls sucker," Neymar Jr. replied to the IG post.

Fans slammed the Brazilian star for his comment, calling it "pathetic."

"Neymar is a Pathetic man, he's jealous."

"Cook that fraud," another fan said.

"Bro needs to let it go and move on. It’s like when Cristiano would give w like or comment on social media after Messi won something. Mbappe isn’t worried about him," another user chimed in.

"Pure saltyness and shade from Neymar. Guy is one of the goats but is constantly dissing his former teammate. Even if you don’t like the guy why make it public?" a user wrote.

"Pathetic behavior as usual from neymar," a fan commented.

Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe feud far from over

Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe were part of PSG's Big-3 along with Lionel Messi but failed to guide the club to the UEFA Champions League title.

This year, Mbappe is the only superstar left on the PSG roster, with Neymar moving to Saudi Arabia and Messi playing for Inter Miami of the MLS.

Recently, the Brazilian striker 'liked' a post on social media about Mbappe, which was calling PSG out for the way they handled things and suggesting that nobody is bigger than the club itself.

This was not the first time that Neymar Jr. took a shot at Mbappe on social media. The French striker is preparing for the next chapter in his career. This is the last season fans will see Kylian Mbappe with PSG, as the 25-year-old is leaving at the end of the season and is expected to join Real Madrid.

