"He has saved Liverpool a lot of money" - Jamie Carragher dismisses possibility of FSG selling star player in the summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has dismissed the possibility of an exit for right-back Conor Bradley this summer.

Bradley, a Liverpool academy product, spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers before earning his promotion to the first team ahead of the current season.

He has started to make an impact in Jurgen Klopp's side, putting on an excellent display in their 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday (31 January). The Northern Ireland international set up Diogo Jota's opener in the first half before scoring his own with a great finish.

He also provided an impressive cross to assist Luis Diaz's header in the 79th minute. Bradley's performance has earned plaudits from many, including Carragher, who believes Liverpool's owners are unlikely to cash in on the right-back.

The Sky Sports pundit said (as quoted by HITC):

“You mean, Liverpool might sell him? No. No. He has saved Liverpool a lot of money because I think, a lot of people, myself included, have been saying for a long time now."

He added:

“With Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, because he is so good, Trent, it’s very difficult to bring someone in as back-up because they know they are not going to play more often than not. And you still have got to good money for someone like that.”

The Reds will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (4 February).

"They have a cause to play for" - Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season if they secure a victory over the Gunners this weekend. The pundit claims that Jurgen Klopp's departure gives the Reds a cause to finish off the season in emphatic fashion.

The German boss announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season a week ago, stating that he's run out of energy and needs a one-year sabbatical.

Previewing Liverpool's fixture against Arsenal, Sutton told BBC:

"People were looking at this [Chelsea] game thinking how they are going to go, but they wiped the floor with Chelsea. I think Arsenal have to beat them at the weekend, I really do. If Liverpool go there and win, it looks like they may go all the way."

He added:

"We all know what's going to happen at the end of the season and they have a cause to play for. They want to send their manager off with a Premier League title and they really meant business."

The Reds are first in the league standings, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side do, however, have a game in hand over the Merseysiders.