"He seems calm and light" - Christophe Galtier impressed by PSG superstar Lionel Messi's physical level after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has opened up on Lionel Messi's physical level after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine superstar made his return to club football in style as he found the back of the net against Angers on Wednesday, January 11. PSG secured a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Hugo Ekitike and Lionel Messi, with Nordi Mukiele bagging two assists.

With their win against Angers, Christophe Galtier's side are now six points ahead of second-placed Lens, who were held to a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg in their latest game.

Following the match, Galtier expressed his delight at having Messi back to full fitness. The PSG manager was impressed with the Argentine's physical levels during the game and was happy to see him playing the full 90 minutes.

He said, as quoted by RMC Sport:

"Leo had recovered well, he had a lot of sessions with us. He seems calm, light, very fit on a physical level. Obviously, with or without Leo, it gives another face. He seemed fine to me physically. I had spoken with him at half-time and as the match progressed to find out how he felt physically. He felt good."

He added:

"It was important for him to play again quickly and for the team to find Leo in the heart of the game. The fact that he was able to play the whole game is even better."

With his latest strike, Messi has now scored 13 goals for PSG this season while also bagging 14 assists in 20 games across competitions.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes by his usual standards but has rediscovered his best form this campaign.

Lionel Messi recently achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar.

PSG want to keep Lionel Messi until 2024 so that he doesn't rejoin Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly desperate to keep Lionel Messi at the club until the summer of 2024 to ensure he does not rejoin Barcelona.

Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer but the Parisian club have the option to extend the Argentine superstar's contract by another season.

As per Marca, PSG are keen to keep him at the club next season and will trigger the extra year if he does not agree to a new contract.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with Inter Miami and Barcelona on a free transfer.

