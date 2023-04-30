"He will be welcomed with open arms" - RFEF president gives his take on a potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

The future of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been the subject of much speculation as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain nears its end. Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales recently chimed in, expressing his enthusiasm for the prospect of the 35-year-old returning to La Liga.

During a trip to Andorra, Rubiales highlighted that having the best players in the league benefits everyone (via ESPN):

"If [Messi] returns to La Liga, he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end, all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | BREAKING: Leo Messi wants to be the first one to LEAVE Paris Saint-Germain this summer! He wants to return to FC Barcelona & is very clear about it. He has decided.

As a former professional footballer himself, Rubiales has firsthand experience of playing against Messi and did not hesitate to shower praise on the iconic player (via ESPN):

"I was lucky enough to play against Leo Messi, although I don't know if you could say it was good or bad luck because I had to mark him. He is a one-off, a spectacular, fantastic player."

Messi's impact on Barcelona is indisputable, as he spent 20 years with the club and contributed to their impressive haul of 35 trophies.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: The meeting between FC Barcelona & La Liga for Leo Messi's signing was VERY POSITIVE! The club continues to ADVANCE in the approval of the viability plan.

While Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021 was primarily driven by the club's financial crisis, they are exploring the possibility of re-signing the Argentine superstar. La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned, however, that the league will not amend its financial fair play rules to facilitate Messi's return.

Despite the warm invitation from Rubiales, Barcelona face significant financial hurdles in their pursuit of Messi's return. As recently as March, Tebas emphasized that the club must either reduce its wage bill or generate up to €200 million in transfer fees.

Xavi confirms discussions between Barcelona and La Liga regarding Lionel Messi

Xavi has done a fairly good job at Camp Nou as manager

Barca manager Xavi has confirmed recent media reports about a meeting between the club and La Liga to explore the feasibility of Lionel Messi's potential return. While he acknowledged the discussions, he refrained from specifically mentioning the Argentine footballer's possible homecoming.

He disclosed to reporters (via PSGTalk):

“Yes [Barcelona met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We’ll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win."

With contract extension talks with Paris Saint-Germain stalled, Lionel Messi may be forced to consider other options, such as a move to the MLS. A return to Barca remains a tantalizing possibility, but the financial challenges facing the Catalan club make the situation far from straightforward.

