"I don’t fully understand" - Pundit questions Arsenal's surprise move for £40 million rated star 

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has questioned David Raya's decision to join Arsenal.

The Gunners, despite having Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks, have put in a £23 million bid for Raya (h/t Daily Mail). The player is rated at £40 million but a fee of £30 million will supposedly get him off Brentford's books.

Raya is in the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and has self-admittedly turned down offers from the Bees to renew his deal (h/t the Athletic). It seems the Emirates will be the Spain international's new destination.

However, Hislop doesn't see the former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper as an upgrade on Ramsdale. He told ESPN (h/t The Boot Room):

"For me, it’s got to be Ramsdale. Once again, I think Raya is a good goalkeeper. But I think Ramsdale has shown himself to be what’s needed for Arsenal. And he has been for the last couple of seasons. I don’t fully understand Raya wanting to go to Arsenal as he did. Because he’ll be number two. And I think he’s better than that."

The 25-year-old has been the No. 1 choice between the sticks in both of his seasons at Arsenal so far, keeping 29 clean sheets in 78 games. It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta favors his compatriot if he joins the north London outfit.

Raya is regarded as a balanced goalkeeper who is a smart shot-stopper and has an impressive passing range.

Pundit believes Kieran Tierney will be a squad player at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta oversaw the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer for £30 million. It was a clear indication that Kieran Tierney will become a second-choice left-back at Arsenal.

That is what transpired last term. The 26-year-old Scotland international featured in 27 Premier League games during that time, but it amounted to less than 800 minutes of action.

Tierney, who moved to the Emirates in 2019, was linked to Newcastle United and Aston Villa earlier this year. Alan Hutton thinks he will be a squad player if he chooses to stay at Arsenal this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender told Football Insider:

"Unfortunately I think he will be a squad player. I think Zinchenko is number one and it is up to Tierney to dislodge him. Does he have the potential to do it? Absolutely.

"I think he is a brilliant footballer who gives you everything. The problem for him at Arsenal is that the way they play does not suit Tierney’s strengths."

The former Celtic left-back still has three years left on his contract at the north London club.