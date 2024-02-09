“I don’t really know” - Real Madrid star makes honest admission on whether Kylian Mbappe will join club

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has made an honest admission about the rumours surrounding French superstar Kylian Mbappe's potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, stating that he doesn't really know anything about it.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito, Lunin was as clueless as any other football fan when asked about the persistent rumours linking Mbappe to Real Madrid.

"Will Kylian Mbappe play in Real Madrid? After being here 4-5 years with all the rumours, I don't really know," he said.

Lunin joined Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk for €8.5 million back in 2018. He was a highly-rated goalkeeping prospect at the time, but never managed to establish himself at Real Madrid.

A slew of loans to lower-tier Spanish sides followed, but none of them yielded the desired results for the Ukrainian shot-stopper. He has only made 32 appearances for Los Blancos across six seasons.

However, this season, due to the injury to main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, he has been getting more game time at the club. Being used in rotation with on-loan Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Lunin has made 11 appearances in La Liga and two in the Champions League, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's idol is known to be former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and the Frenchman is considered by many to be the natural successor to the Portuguese superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has been rumoured with a move to Real Madrid for almost four seasons now, with the transfer falling through on every occasion.

This summer, however, Los Blancos are determined to get their man, and it remains to be seen if Mbappe will finally be making the move to the Bernabeu.

Manchester City-bound winger Savio names Real Madrid superstar as his idol

Girona winger Savio, who has reportedly reached an agreement to sign for Manchester City at the end of the season, named Real Madrid's Rodrygo as his footballing idol in an interview with La Liga World.

Rodrygo moved to the Spanish giants from Santos for €45 million in 2019. After some initial struggles, he has established himself as a key member of the Los Blancos squad. The Brazilian has already scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Savio has also been mighty impressive this season for Girona. He has been a crucial cog in their surprise title charge, contributing with five goals and seven assists in 23 La Liga games.

Ahead of the potential title-deciding clash between Girona and Real Madrid on Saturday, February 10, Savio named compatriot Rodrygo as his current footballing idol. He also named Brazil legends Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho as his footballing heroes while growing up.

“Ronaldinho was crazily good, he was a very talented player with the ball. Ronaldo Nazario too, although he was more of a scorer. My idol in football history is Real Madrid's Rodrygo,” Savio said.

While Real Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table with 58 points from 23 games, Girona are just two points behind.