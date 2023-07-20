"I like to play this position" - Chelsea's new signing reveals his favored playing position after 5-0 win over Wrexham

Chelsea new-signing Christopher Nkunku said that he likes to play as a center-forward after the Blues secured a 5-0 win against Wrexham in their latest pre-season friendly.

Nkunku signed for the Stamford Bridge club from RB Leipzig in a £53 million move. While the deal was agreed in January, the player joined Chelsea this summer.

Nkunku was deployed as a center-forward as the Blues demolished Wrexham 5-0 in their pre-season game. He scored the team's fourth goal in the 90th minute. Speaking after the match, Nkunku said (via GOAL):

"We scored five goals and didn’t concede so it’s good for our confidence. For me I like to play this position, to be free to move and to have the ball into my feet and into space also. This is my position. I was very happy."

The 25-year-old forward added:

"I’m a new player, I try to have a good relationship with everybody, and to know everybody also. This will be important for the following games."

Nkunku was one of the Bundesliga's standout performers during his RB Leipzig stint. The Frenchman scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 matches across competitions for the German club. Whether he can make the same sort of impact at Chelsea remains to be seen.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku spoke about pre-season in the US

Chelsea are conducting their pre-season in the United States. The Blues are keen on improving their squad harmony before the start of next season after a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season and went through four different managers. Hence, a good pre-season could be vital for new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge. Speaking about the preparations, Nkunku said (via the Blues' website):

"We have found it good. We just need adaptation and we are working in training for this. The next week will be very positive. It is very hot – also good weather! – but very hot. But we know we came here for work and to improve in our pre-season."

The Blues suffered from frequent injury issues last term. Hence, improving the team's overall fitness levels ahead of the new campaign is one of Mauricio Pochettino's main aims.