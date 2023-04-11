“I was watching Bayern Munich and golf” – Guardiola reacts to Andy Robertson incident during Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was elbowed by match official Constantine Hatzidakis during the recent Premier League clash against Arsenal. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has now reacted to the incident.

Guardiola, however, claimed that he heard about the incident, but didn't watch it. The Spaniard added that it was because he was watching his former club Bayern Munich in action and the Gold Masters. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I heard it but I didn't see it, I was watching Bayern Munich and golf. I saw highlights but this discussion [Andy Robertson incident], I didn't see it."

Guardiola added:

"They told me something happened but I didn't see it so I cannot comment but it is weird, if it's happened like the people said to me...'wow, it's happened?' Yes it happened but I don't know what's happened."

The Reds managed to earn a stunning 2-2 draw at Anfield. Arsenal took an early first-half lead through Gabriel Martinelli before Gabriel Jesuss added to it.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored for the home side at Anfield to bring proceedings to level terms.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Aaron Ramsdale's performance against Liverpool

Aaron Ramsdale was crucial to Arsenal's draw against Liverpool. The goalkeeper pulled off a spectacular late save to deny Mohamed Salah a winner. Overall, Ramsdale made four saves, all of them inside the penalty area.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the goalkeeper's display, telling the media after the match (via Arsenal's official website):

"You need your goalkeeper if you want to win and be in title races. How many times has Alisson done what he has to do? You have to have that, you have to have those magic moments from the keeper. We had some exceptional moments from players today as well and to win at grounds like that, you need that."

Ramdale's crucial last-ditch save off Salah could prove to be decisive in the title race. The Gunners came out with one point thanks to their shot-stopper's heroics. They hold a six-point lead over Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens.

Poll : 0 votes