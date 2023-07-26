"If he understands it all quickly, he's going to be amazing" - Gus Poyet delivers verdict on Arsenal summer signing 

Former Premier League player Gus Poyet has tipped Arsenal's new signing Declan Rice to shine in the club's midfield for the next decade. The Gunners signed the 24-year-old midfielder from West Ham United for a reported fee of £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons (via Fabrizio Romano).

Rice started for the north London outfit in their pre-season friendly defeat (2-0) against Manchester United. His first appearance came during the club's clash against the MLS All-Stars. Rice came on as a substitute in the second half as the Gunners beat their opposition 5-0.

Speaking about the England international, Poyet said (via FourFourTwo):

"I don't know Declan Rice personally, but the most important thing for him is to understand what Arteta wants and how he wants to play. Rice was playing a totally different style at West Ham, and now he's got a new role, new responsibilities and new positioning."

He added:

"But if he understands it all quickly, he's going to be amazing. The qualities are there, so he's going to be an Arsenal player for the next ten years for sure. But it will depend on the understanding of what Arteta wants, because everyone has got a responsibility, you stick to your position and that is something new for him."

The former West Ham skipper's role is uncertain at the moment. He could play as a number six or slightly further with Thomas Partey behind him. It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta uses the Europa Conference League winner.

Mikel Arteta reveals Thomas Partey wants to stay at Arsenal

Partey in action during Premeir League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated that Thomas Partey wishes to continue at the Emirates. The statement comes at a time linking the Ghana international with moves away to Saudi Arabia and Juventus (via CBS Sport).

However, the Spanish tactician clarified that the 30-year-old is a part of his plans. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Thomas is a super important player for us. Every time I had a conversation with him, he says he wants to stay with us. There is nothing there at all."

Should Partey remain in north London, it will be interesting to see if Arteta rotates between him and Declan Rice in the number six role. Another option would be to play the pair together, allowing one to step higher up the pitch.

The former Everton player has decided to go with two attacking midfielders and a solitary pivot during his pre-season clashes.