"Injury that continues to linger from last season" - Journalist provides 'concerning' update on Arsenal star

Journalist Kaya Kaynak has provided an injury update on Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian full-back suffered a calf injury last season that kept him out during the later part of the campaign. Zinchenko was spotted training during the Gunners' pre-season, but the intensity of the training remains unknown.

Kaynak provided a worrying update about the fullback's injury on his YouTube channel. He said (via The Boot Room):

“His injury is a bit more concerning, it was a calf injury that continues to linger from last season, it was a calf season that kept him out early last season as well. I was told he could be in the pre-season games as Arsenal get him back to fitness."

He added:

"There were pictures of him training, but I don’t know how intense the training was, the early signs are that he’s not over his calf injury yet.”

Since joining the Gunners from Manchester City last season, Zinchenko has been crucial for the Gunners. He has made 33 appearances across competitions and was a key player as Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the Premier League.

Apart from his duties in the familiar left-back position, Zinchenko has often been useful in the midfield as well. His role in the team's build-up play has also been very important for the Gunners.

Fans will hope that Zinchenko can regain his fitness and get back on the pitch as soon as possible. The Ukraine captain is expected to play a pivotal role for the team during the 2023-24 season.

How Oleksandr Zinchenko unknowingly played a role in Gabriel Jesus joining Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko was not the only Manchester City player who joined Arsenal last season, with Gabriel Jesus also making the switch.

Speaking about his decision to leave Manchester City, Jesus said that his mind was made up when Pep Guardiola decided to play Zinchenko as the false nine ahead of him. Jesus said on the Denilson Show:

"There was a game he (Pep Guardiola) put Zinchenko false-nine. UCL, PSG at home. Crazy. The day before, he didn't even put him (Zinchenko) there in training; he put me at striker."

He added:

"Then the other day, Zinchenko even joked with me, 'That day I felt bad for you'. Two hours before the game, there's a team-talk; the team eats, rests and goes. He gave the team. I didn't even eat. I went crying. I called my mother, 'I want to leave'. I'm going home, because he put him on and not me. He put a left-back there. I went crazy."

Jesus eventually joined Arsenal and reunited with Mikel Arteta, who was previously an assistant coach at Manchester City.

Since his move, the Brazilian striker has been absolutely crucial for the Gunners despite missing around three months due to injury. Jesus has scored 11 goals and has provided eight assists in 33 matches across competitions.