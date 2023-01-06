"It was his fight" - Graeme Souness breaks down during emotional live interview after passing away of Gianluca Vialli

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness broke down during an emotional live interview following the passing away of former Chelsea star Gianluca Vialli. The former Blues star had his last breath earlier today (January 6, 2023) at the age of 58 after battling pancreatic cancer over the last couple of years.

Graeme Souness played alongside Gianluca Vialli during their time together at Sampdoria between 1984 and 1986. They managed to lead the club to claim the Italian Cup in 1985 before parting ways a year later.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy and Chelsea striker, has died aged 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/d1yq69hhH3

The duo met each other once again during the European Championship in the summer of 2021 and the Liverpool legend believed his former colleague was doing well after being diagnosed with cancer years earlier.

Souness told Sky Sports News in an emotional interview:

"Well, I'm no doctor, Hayley [McQueen, Sky Sports News presenter], but when I looked at him, I thought I saw a man who was still in the fight, when he was here during the Euros and they managed to win it."

"And I think it's so typical of him, that he kept it very private, very personal and he took it on as I would expect him to take it on. It was his fight, he wanted to deal with it himself - he didn't want to burden other people with it... Sorry."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "It's a very sad day for football"



Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pays tribute to Gianluca Vialli. "It's a very sad day for football" Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pays tribute to Gianluca Vialli. https://t.co/g3gTg3sxoH

Souness broke down while saying those words and the presenter (Hayley) then ended the interview, saying:

"Graeme, we're going to leave it there. I'm so sorry for you, for the loss of your former teammate and your friend. We're ever so grateful. I'm sure those that are watching will be so grateful that you've managed to share such heartfelt memories of Gianluca Vialli."

Other footballing figures join Graeme Souness in paying homage to Gianluca Vialli

Vialli bagged 40 goals and 2 assists for Chelsea in 87 games.

Many tributes have poured in since news of Vialli's demise broke. Premier League legend Alan Shearer is one of those who paid homage to the former Chelsea star. Shearer tweeted:

"RIP Gianluca Vialli. What a lovely, lovely man and a wonderful player he was."

Simon Thomas, who worked with Vialli on Sky Sports, also paid homage to the Italian in a tweet that read:

"Not just a brilliant player, but a real gentleman. What a sad loss. Rest well Gianluca Vialli."

Chelsea, Italy, and other football teams have joined the tributes as well and many other teams will likely do the same in the coming hours.

