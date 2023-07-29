"It's almost impossible" - Al-Nassr manager reveals main reason for Cristiano Ronaldo's bench role and goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro lamented the club's tight fixture schedule after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were held to a 0-0 draw by Al-Shabab in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Mrsool Park outfit faced local rivals Al-Shabab in their first group-stage game of the cup competition at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Friday (July 28). It was also Castro's first competitive game in charge of the Saudi Pro League giants.

However, things did not go according to plan for Castro as Al-Nassr were held to a 0-0 draw by Al-Shabab. The fact that Al-Aalami played out a 1-1 draw against Serie A giants Inter Milan in Japan less than 48 hours earlier did not help their cause.

Castro was forced to name the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who started in a stalemate against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (July 25), on the bench. The manager said that it was impossible for him to field his best XI in what was Al-Nassr's third game in four days.

"It is almost impossible for us to play against PSG, then rest for two days, then (face) Inter, then travel and face Al-Shabab," Castro said (h/t Desporto Ao Minuto). "It is impossible for a team to play three games in five days and therefore we did not appear at the level we wanted."

Castro added:

"We are still preparing for the league, even with the participation in this Cup, but we have the mindset of winning in any tournament we play in."

Castro will be determined to earn his first win as Al-Nassr manager when they face Tunisian club Monastir in their second Arab Club Champions Cup game on Monday (July 31).

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro justified Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration

Luis Castro brought on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 62nd minute of the game with the hope of snatching a win. The Portuguese icon appeared to have given Al-Nassr the lead when he found the back of the net with an acrobatic effort 13 minutes later. However, the goal was ruled out for offside to the superstar's dismay.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, cut a frustrated figure after the final whistle. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen splashing water on a cameraman who tried to get up close with him. Castro justified the forward's frustration, pointing out how the rest of his players were as disappointed as their captain.

"All eyes are always on Cristiano Ronaldo. They saw him dissatisfied, but if they looked at all the players, they would see that everyone was dissatisfied."

Despite being on the pitch for only 28 minutes, Ronaldo made a significant impact for his side. He registered three shots, of which one was one target, one was blocked and the other went off target. He also completed seven passes with 78% accuracy.