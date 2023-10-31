Jamie Carragher predicts the result of Manchester United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup clash 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester United to secure all three points in their upcoming EFL Cup encounter with Newcastle United. The pundit insists that, despite their injury woes, the Red Devils have more squad depth than the Magpies.

Giving his predictions for the upcoming Carabao Cup fixtures, including a 1-0 scoreline in favor of the Red Devils, Carragher said (per the official EFL website):

"I’m going to go for Manchester United. I know United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle. I think both teams will make changes, but I think home advantage and I think Manchester United will just get through."

Manchester United have, in fact, had a growing list of injuries this season. Lisandro Martinez is sidelined until January with a foot issue, while Luke Shaw is expected to be out until the next international break.

Tyrell Malacia's reported date of return is sometime next month. The Dutch defender returned to training last week after being out the entire season due to a knee injury.

Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have an ankle issue and a hamstring injury, respectively, but may feature in Manchester United's clash against Brentford.

The Red Devils qualified for the Round of 16 after a great 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the third round. Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial each netted once for Erik ten Hag's side against Palace.

"It was a difficult game" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's reaction to 'disappointing' Man City defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted that it was disappointing to see his side lose 3-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

The Cityzens put on an impressive show as Erling Haaland grabbed a brace while Phil Foden scored once in the derby.

The Red Devils displayed poor form that has been difficult to turn around this season. United are currently eighth in the league standings after five wins and losses each in their first ten fixtures in the English top tier.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ten Hag said (per the club's official website):

"Of course, it’s disappointing. Last year, we had many highlights but so far, not now, and when you lose the derby and the way you lose, it’s disappointing. In the first half, we had a very good game-plan and the execution of the game-plan was also good."

The former Ajax boss added:

"It was toe-to-toe in the first half but the penalty changed the moment; in the second half, we chose to become more offensive but it was 2-0 too quickly and, from then on, it was a difficult game."

It remains to be seen if United can put on a better performance against Brentford and secure a victory to progress to the next quarterfinals.