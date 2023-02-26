Journalist issues update on Chelsea manager Graham Potter's future at club after 2-0 loss to Tottenham

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Chelsea hierarchy are keeping faith with Graham Potter despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat on Sunday (February 26). The Blues are struggling and suffered their sixth loss in 11 games across competitions against Spurs.

Potter has endured a difficult time in the Stamford Bridge hot seat and pressure is growing over his future at the club. However, Jacobs claims the higher-ups at the west London club are backing their manager. He tweeted:

"Understand Chelsea’s owners retain their faith and patience in Graham Potter. There are no plans to sack the Chelsea manager tonight."

Chelsea appointed Potter in September last year after sacking Thomas Tuchel. He started life promisingly, going unbeaten in his first nine games in charge. However, the Blues came off the boil in late October, losing 4-1 against his former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since then, Potter's side have been in disarray, suffering nine more defeats in 16 games. The loss against Tottenham is their latest setback and puts their hopes of a top-four finish in further jeopardy. Oliver Skipp scored a 46th-minute thunderbolt and Harry Kane scored a close-range 42nd-minute effort to condemn the Blues to defeat. Potter's men are 10th and their defeat to fourth-placed Spurs leaves them 14 points off their London rivals.

Despite the mood at Stamford Bridge being rock-bottom, the Blues' owners aren't looking to dismiss Potter. He was handed a six-year contract last September to oversee a long-term project. The club spent over £300 million in January on new signings, including Enzo Fernandez for a British record £106.8 million.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya open to leaving with Chelsea interested

David Raya is a target for Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for Brentford shot-stopper Raya, 27, who has a year left on his contract. The Spaniard has revealed he has rejected two new contract offers from the Bees amid interest from top Premier League clubs. He told the Athletic:

"I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January. They weren't the offers we were looking for. I can only say that."

Raya has dreams of competing in European competitions, adding:

"I have big ambitions. I want to play in Europe and I want to fight to win a title. I want to fight to win a European title. I trust myself to be able to play in those types of games."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Reports claim that the Blues have initiated contact with the Brentford goalkeeper over a potential move to Stamford Bridge. He has featured 24 times across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. His manager, Thomas Frank, has stated that he will cost around £40 million.

