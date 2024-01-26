Liverpool initiate contact to sign Arsenal target after special recommendation from Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Liverpool have initiated contact with Boca Juniors to sign long-term Arsenal target Ezequiel Fernandez, according to reports from Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo.

Liverpool are enjoying a brilliant season so far in 2023/24. They are currently top of the Premier League, into the final of the EFL Cup, into the Europa League Round of 16, and alive in the FA Cup.

To fuel Liverpool's ambitions of success in all competitions, manager Jurgen Klopp could be looking to bring in reinforcements in the January window.

Fernandez could be a top candidate for the Reds as they look to find their next midfield enforcer. Reportedly, Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has also recommended the name of Fernandez to Klopp.

Mac Allister had an incredible 2022/23 campaign, winning the World Cup and helping Brighton qualify for the Europa League. His quality and consistency earned him a move to Anfield last summer. This season, he has been blowing hot and cold, but has finally seemed to find his feet at the club and even won the Reds' Goal of the Month award for December.

Arsenal have also reportedly been interested in the services of Fernandez. They could be keen on increasing their depth in midfield, considering Thomas Partey and Jorginho might be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Fernandez made 42 appearances as a defensive midfielder for the Argentine capital outfit in 2023. He has been really impressive in his young career so far, having also appeared for Argentina across the youth levels 15 times.

The Reds have been known to scout and develop talents into world-class players, and Fernandez could be the next name on their list.

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool's hidden weapon for EFL Cup final against Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool will once again be turning to their innovative hidden weapon that helped them lift the EFL Cup two years ago against Chelsea.

Liverpool booked their place in the final after they drew the second leg of the semifinals 1-1 with Fulham, putting them 3-2 ahead on aggregate.

Since the summer of 2021, the Reds have utilized the help of Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke from neuro11, which is a scientific group specializing in creating mental strength and health programmes for sports teams.

They work with the Reds on set-piece situations and were present last week to aid their preparations for the game against Fulham. They are once again expected to be assisting Jurgen Klopp before the final, especially as a penalty shootout could be a viable possibilty to decide the winner.

Klopp recently announced that he will be stepping down from his position as Liverpool's manager at the end of the season. Given that this will be his last EFL Cup as the Reds' manager, he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they once again emerge victorious.