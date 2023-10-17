Liverpool interested in signing ex-Chelsea youngster from Bundesliga giants - Reports

According to football journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala.

The report also stated that Bayern Munich are looking forward to extending the 20-year-old's deal. However, the talks are currently on hold because Musiala and his managers want to analyze his situation in Germany before getting into advanced talks.

As stated by SportBild, the German midfielder is also on the radar of La Liga giants, Real Madrid. It's also been said that Jamal Musiala is frustrated with Thomas Tuchel because the former Chelsea boss has been giving chances to Thomas Muller ahead of him.

In June 2019, Musiala joined Bayern Munich's under-17 team from Chelsea's youth side. In 2020, the German midfielder made his debut for the main team and since then, he has made a total of 133 appearances. In all of his appearances, he has recorded 32 goals and 35 assists for the Bavarians.

Not only Jamal Musiala, but Jurgen Klopp has reportedly also shown his interest in signing Leroy Sane as the potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is tipped to leave England for Saudi Arabia next season.

Joel Matip says that Liverpool's summer signings have well settled in the team

Defender Joel Matip has stated that Liverpool's summer transfers have managed to settle in the team effectively. The 32-year-old praised Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for playing regular games and giving consistent performances.

Matip told Liverpool's website:

"All of the new players have settled in well. Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] and Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] have played almost the whole time and they have done it brilliantly. You can see that both playing with the ball and also against the ball, their adaptation has been great."

The center-back also talked about Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, who also joined the Anfield outfit in the summer transfer window. Matip said that Endo and Gravenberch joined Liverpool later but they have already managed to show their on-field prowess.

After the international break ends, Jurgen Klopp's side will host Sean Dyche's Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Saturday, October 21. The Reds are currently in the fourth spot with 17 points in the Premier League table while Everton are sitting in the 16th place with seven points.