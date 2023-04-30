Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives advice to Chelsea but admits he is happy to see them struggle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Chelsea's downfall this season makes him 'a little happy' as it proves that results cannot be guaranteed just by signing top players.

The Blues have spent over £600 million on 17 players in two transfer windows under Todd Boehly & Co. However, poor results have seen them part ways with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this campaign. Club legend Frank Lampard is the current caretaker manager for Chelsea but has lost all five games so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently explained that to get results, coaches need to have and build relationships within the squad. He stated that it takes more than just signing top players to build a team.

Klopp said (via GOAL):

"I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest, because it’s not going well, I think they’re a top, top team, but on the other side it's good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out. You have to build a team and that’s what the guys there underestimated and gave their coaches a nearly impossible job to do."

He added:

"You cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit, and that journey is why I’m a little bit happy about it."

The Liverpool manager claimed that the Blues will bounce back well next season but explained how a club needs to sign the right players. He said:

"Chelsea will be fine in the end and they will be incredibly strong next year, but I’m using them just as an example. At the highest level, no, we cannot do it like that. And that’s what we will not do. You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, that’s it.”

The west London side are currently 12th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool shows signs of redemption as Chelsea continue to struggle

While it has been a tough season for both sides, Liverpool have shown signs of brilliance in recent games. They have won all three of their previous games and are seventh in the Premier League table.

They are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played one more game. Liverpool have an outside chance of making it to the top four or at least the UEFA Europa League spots.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 14 points behind the Reds and realistically have no chance of European football next season. They have been heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino for the managerial role and will hope he can turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

