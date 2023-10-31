Manchester United consider signing 24-year-old Chelsea star with £45 million price-tag: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. The 24-year-old defender is valued at £45 million by the Blues as they look to sell him soon.

As per a report in TEAMtalk, Erik ten Hag's side have set sights on getting Chalobah from Chelsea. The Dutch manager is keen on adding a defender in the January window and are ready to test the Blues with a big.

Chelsea are open to selling the Englishman after singing Axel Disasi in the summer. They were ready to let him leave at the start of the season, but he rejected a move to Nottingham Forest while Bayern Munich failed to agree a deal.

Thomas Tuchel's side remain interested in signing Chalobah, and reports suggest he remains their top target for January. Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race, as per reports in Germany, and could make a move when the window opens.

The Manchester United target is currently out injured and has not played a single minute this season. However, Manchester United are looking to sign him in January, given that ten Hag is having injury issues with his current players.

Bayern Munich are keen on signing Manchester United target from Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel worked with Trevoh Chalobah at Chelsea and was a big fan of the defender. He has been pushing to sign the Englishman since taking over at Bayern Munich and spoke highly of the youngster.

Talking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel said:

"His consistency [has impressed me]. He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It's a new challenge for him to be now a regular player for Chelsea.

"He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves in the pre-season games and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup. That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him."

He added:

"He's doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators. He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I'm super happy.

"He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants. It's a nice development being on loan at different clubs and playing a lot of games. You can see that it helped him to deal with the situation here. It's impressive and I'm very happy for him."

Chalobah was handed his Chelsea full debut by Tuchel, and he ended up playing 31 matches under the German manager. The Manchester United target scored four goals, including one on his debut, despite playing a right center-back and a right wing-back most of the time.