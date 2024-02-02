"Manchester United pay €70m, €80m, €90m for players who have no logic" - Former player hits out at Red Devils for poor transfer policy

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has hit out at the club's poor transfer policy over the last few years. Things have gone only downhill for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and their poor transfers have been a key reason behind the downfall.

Anderson, who played 181 games for Manchester United between 2007 and 2015, has hit out at the club for their transfer strategy. The former Brazilian midfielder insisted that the Red Devils often end up paying big money for the wrong players which has let the club down.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, the four-time Premier League winner said, as quoted by The People's Person:

"Manchester United sometimes buy very badly. If you’re going to pay €100m for a player, pay for Neymar. A player who will make a difference. Manchester United pay €70m, €80m, €90m for players who have no logic. I think the club’s desperation is so great that anyone will do.”

Manchester United have spent more than £1.5 billion on transfers since 2013 after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. And most of their big-money signings have struggled to live up to their massive price tags.

The likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, and Fred are some of the major examples of players who failed to live up to their big fees at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand draws parallels between Manchester United starlet and Clarence Seedorf

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Kobbie Mainoo reminds him of AC Milan and Ajax great Clarence Seedorf. The youngster scored a stoppage-time winner to help Erik ten Hag's side secure a 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1.

Following the game, former England defender Rio Ferdinand lavished praise on Mainoo. He also insisted that the 18-year-old is reminiscent of Dutch great Clarence Seedorf in terms of ball control and ability to glide past opponents. Ferdinand told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"He gives me vibes of Clarence Seedorf. The way he can manoeuvre in tight situations and manipulate the ball. He uses his body at times but can just shift it and pop it through his opponents’ legs. He’s elusive at times as well. The control and the awareness to be able to pick his spot… some players see headlights there and back pages but he just thinks, ‘Well I’m going to go for it’ – and he just caresses it."

Mainoo has been impressive for the Red Devils this season and has been one of the rare shining lights. The youngster has made 14 appearances across competitions and has caught the eye with his all-action midfield displays.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here