Manchester United sale takes another turn with investment giants entering talks with the Glazers: Reports

Manchester United could soon see a significant financial boost as American financial investment giants Carlyle engage in talks over a major investment into the club. Reports suggest that a third and final round of bidding for the Red Devils is set to occur, with top offers expected by the end of April.

Carlyle, a private equity firm with assets worth £298 billion, appears to be one of the frontrunners to acquire a minority stake in Manchester United.

According to Sky News (via Daily Mail), the Nasdaq-listed company has held discussions with Old Trafford officials as the Glazer family's deadline for offers approaches. Sources claim Carlyle's interest in the club is serious, and talks have been ongoing for some time.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



American financial investment giant Carlyle is in talks for a minority investment in Manchester United. [ #MUFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JUST IN:American financial investment giant Carlyle is in talks for a minority investment in Manchester United. [ @MarkKleinmanSky 🚨💰 JUST IN: American financial investment giant Carlyle is in talks for a minority investment in Manchester United. [ @MarkKleinmanSky ] #MUFC 🔴 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Based in the United States, Carlyle is known for owning UK companies such as RAC and Addison Lee, a taxi-hire group. Although the specifics of Carlyle's offer have yet to be finalized, reports indicate they are interested in a minority stake rather than a complete takeover.

Reuters @Reuters Carlyle in talks to take stake in Manchester United - Sky News reut.rs/3GN6jlQ Carlyle in talks to take stake in Manchester United - Sky News reut.rs/3GN6jlQ https://t.co/Ro9tBKPYyh

The news follows confirmation of a third and final round of bidding for Manchester United, with the Glazers awaiting an offer that meets their valuation. Competing against Carlyle are Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United eyeing promising striker for summer acquisition

Manchester United aim to bolster their attack by signing a prolific goalscorer when the transfer window opens, according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside). The club has been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen. However, they may explore the possibility of acquiring Benjamin Sesko if negotiations for the Nigerian international stall.

Osimhen, a 24-year-old forward, has had an impressive season with Napoli, and his price tag reflects his outstanding performance. In contrast, Sesko, a 19-year-old prodigy, is a more affordable option and possesses the potential to evolve into a top-class striker. Highly regarded across Europe, Sesko's future seems bright, and his acquisition could prove a valuable long-term investment for the Red Devils.

The young forward recently signed with RB Leipzig but is currently on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. It remains to be seen whether the German side will be open to selling Sesko before he even makes his debut for them.

This season, Manchester United have relied heavily on Marcus Rashford for goals, necessitating the addition of another dependable striker during the summer. Sesko might just be the perfect long-term teammate for Rashford at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes