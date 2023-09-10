Mauricio Pochettino provides intriguing response when asked when Chelsea will win their next trophy

Mauricio Pochettino has set his Chelsea squad the challenge of winning their first trophy under him this season.

The Blues have made a rocky start to the campaign under Pochettino thus far, suffering two defeats, winning once and losing once. They sit 12th which is coincidentally where they finished last season miserably before the Argentine coach was appointed earlier this summer.

Pochettino's Chelsea is still undergoing a rebuild but it's fair to say he has high expectations for the club. He was asked when he reckons his side will first win a trophy under him. He responded (via BBC Sport):

“I think….months!"

The Blues boss explained that his side want to win every competition that they participate in. They are also in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and in the FA Cup although they are not taking part in Europe:

“We want to win this season. We want to win. All we are involved in—the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and league—we want to play for a win! We cannot say in one year, in two years, or in three years."

Pochettino stressed the need to be positive and is thinking about the present rather than the future with his squad:

"In the circumstances we have, we need to be positive and work! We don’t have time to waste thinking about the future; we need to perform today!”

Some argue that this Chelsea team will need time and so too will Pochettino. They were the biggest spenders in world football, spending over £392.4 million on new signings. The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has plenty of new players in his squad which was one of the main issues for Graham Potter last season.

However, given so much money has been spent there is a demand for instant improvement. There have been signs that the team are growing under Pochettino but also signs that issues from last season still remain at Stamford Bridge.

A 1-1 draw against Liverpool was followed up by a humiliating 3-1 away defeat to 10-man West Ham United. The Blues bounced back with a 3-0 win against Luton Town but then suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. It's this type of form that will do Pochettino no help in looking to win silverware immediately with Chelsea.

Chelsea reportedly learn Brentford striker Ivan Toney's valuation

Ivan Toney could be on Chelsea's shortlist in January.

According to Football Insider, Brentford will demand upwards of £70 million for Ivan Toney with Chelsea showing an interest in the English striker.

A lack of firepower has been a problem for Pochettino at the start of the season despite the arrival of Nicolas Jackson. His other attacking signing Christopher Nkunku was sidelined during pre-season with a serious knee injury and is yet to play a competitive game for the club.

Thus, Chelsea may be weighing up a move for a proven Premier League goalscorer and Toney fits the mold. He bagged an impressive 20 goals in 33 league games last season, finishing third in the Golden Boot race.

Toney, 27, is currently undergoing a suspension due to match betting and is unavailable until January 17. The Bees are reluctant to sell him given they would have to find a replacement midway through the season.