"Never" - Mauricio Pochettino provides emphatic response when asked if he'll quit Chelsea job

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has responded to questions about his future at the club. The Argentine tactician has insisted that he will never step down from the job despite immense pressure from the fans and media.

Things have not gone according to plans for Chelsea since their takeover by Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital. They have spent more than €1 billion on transfers while also changing their managers several times, but the Blues have struggled on the pitch.

Pochettino took over last summer and his side find themselves 11th in the Premier League table. Despite speculations regarding his future, Pochettino has claimed that he intends to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future. He said (via Eurosport):

“Ah no, no, no! Why? Never! We love a challenge. The challenge is massive and I come here to accept the project and challenge, knowing it is never easy with the pressure and the feeling that you are Chelsea and you need to win. It’s true that (the players) are young, but we like to help them. We like to talk, to train, to support. We are supporting them."

He insisted that the Blues have an incredibly talented young squad and backed them for success in the long run. He added:

“The fans don’t know. The players are so young, playing at Wembley in a final. Maybe they didn’t sleep the night before. Sometimes, to analyse with different parameters and the way that you assess is completely unfair. Today it is a different Chelsea. If you are going to judge us, comparing the past of Chelsea, for sure no-one is going to win. No-one is going to succeed. No-one is going to be nice with you.”

He added:

“The fans are not going to love any more another coach at Chelsea. If you compare with the past, when you are in a different project, people need to understand. I’ve tried to explain. I talk, I move my mouth, but you don’t hear. I knew it was going to be tough. I knew we were going to need time and belief. The project is about young players, building a new team.”

Chelsea finished 12th in the table last season and are 11th this time out having shown very little signs of improvement. They take on Newcastle United next at home on Monday, March 11.

Glen Johnson predicts Chelsea to lose against Newcastle United

Former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has backed Newcastle United to beat the Blues 2-1 on Monday, March 11. Mauricio Pochettino's side are languishing at 11th in the table and fresh off a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Newcastle United have also endured a difficult season this time around and sit 10th in the table. They, however, won 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Glen Johnson has predicted a 1-2 win for Eddie Howe's side against the Blues. He told DAZN (via Metro):

"Newcastle are in good goal-scoring form, so it’s a bloody dangerous match for Chelsea, who are not exactly free flowing and scoring goals. If Newcastle get off to a good start, they could very easily win the game. I think on current form, it will be 2-1 to Newcastle."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one out of their last five league games.