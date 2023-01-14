Premier League side set to complete permanent signing of 30-year-old PSG attacker - Reports

According to GOAL, Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to complete the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a permanent basis.

Given the abundance of attacking resources available at PSG, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, the Spanish forward has struggled for game time in Paris.

While he has made 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, only six of those have come from the start. Sarabia spent the previous season on loan at Portuguese outfit Sporting CP, where he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games.

Sarabia was a part of Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would become one of the most high-profile attackers at Wolves. The club is currently placed 19th in the league table, having scored just 11 goals in 18 games.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to reinforce his attack and has identified Sarabia as the right player for the role. The prospective deal will cost Wolves €5m plus add-ons, as per Fabrizio Romano. The contract length is reportedly two-and-a-half years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by



Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon 🟠🤝🏻 #WWFC Clubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by @SaberDesfa Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. Wolves are set to sign Pablo Sarabia on permanent deal from PSG, here we go soon 🟠🤝🏻 #WWFCClubs discussing final details — €5m fee plus add-ons as first reported by @SaberDesfa.Mario Lemina, signed — João Gomes & Pablo Sarabia are expected to become new Wolves players soon. https://t.co/Zdo1l53dEI

Lopetegui and Sarabia had previously worked together in 2011 when the player represented the Spanish under-19 national team. They also had a brief stint together at Sevilla back in 2019.

Europe's youngest boss reveals how his side frustrated PSG in their Ligue 1 clash in October

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

PSG are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title, with 47 points on the board after 28 games and have dropped points in only three games this season.

Reims, who are managed by the youngest football manager in Europe's top leagues William Still, earned a draw against Christophe Galtier's team in October. Still recently revealed how his side frustrated PSG during their goalless draw.

The English manager, who was an avid player of the game Football Manager, said (via Daily Mail):

"I think we irritated them to a boiling point. Press them, foul them, go and grab them by the scuff of the neck, basically, Don't let them play out, don't give Mbappe the space he wants. As soon as there's a little foul, just run at the referee and make it as loud as possible. Just annoy them as much as we could."

Leul🇨🇭 @gvvenk The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice 🤔 Name a coach who you think is one to watch in 2023... Name a coach who you think is one to watch in 2023... 📈🤔 Will Still. He hasn't even finished his license. Yet he is leading a young Reims team to the top half of the table while staying competitive in games against the likes of PSG and Lens. twitter.com/CoachesVoice/s… Will Still. He hasn't even finished his license. Yet he is leading a young Reims team to the top half of the table while staying competitive in games against the likes of PSG and Lens. twitter.com/CoachesVoice/s… https://t.co/xXDDLUUwwW

Reims will take on PSG at the Parc des Princes in the reverse fixture on 29 January and it will be interesting to see if Still's methods bear fruit again.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes