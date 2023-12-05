Real Madrid keeping Erling Haaland option open, Kylian Mbappe still their transfer priority: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to bring in Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in 2024, but Kylian Mbappe remains the priority for the Spanish giants.

A report from Spanish media outlet Relevo claims that Los Blancos, who are in search of a new striker, have not ruled out the option of moving for Haaland. Further, it is believed that the Norway international himself dreams of playing in the Spanish capital.

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £51 million, which could rise to £85.5million with add-ons. The 23-year-old striker has already managed to win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League in his short career with the Cityzens.

During his debut season in England, Haaland managed to score 52 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions. Considering he's already accomplished a fair bit with Pep Guardiola's side, the Norwegian could have his mind set on a fresh challenge in the summer of 2024.

Despite linking Haaland with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the aforementioned report still claims that Mbappe is Real Madrid's priority signing for 2024. The France international's agreement at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs out in the summer of 2024, after which he's expected to leave for free.

Mbappe himself boasts of an incredible goal-scoring record, having netted 230 times in 278 matches for PSG. He's hit the ground running this season, having scored 15 goals from just 13 appearances.

It looks likely that Mbappe would be the favourite to join Real Madrid over the Premier League attacker in 2024.

Erling Haaland's agent reveals Real Madrid move is not imminent

Erling Haaland (via Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has revealed that she is not laying the groundwork for the attacker's potential move to La Liga side Real Madrid.

Reports have recently suggested that a release clause of anywhere between €180 million and €200 million could be triggered in order to sign Haaland in 2024. Claiming that her client is not thinking of a move to Madrid as of now, Pimenta told Spanish media channel El Chiringuito (via Goal):

"I've been here more times. Talk about Haaland with Florentino [Perez]? No, no, no, no.”

For now, the Manchester City attacker continues to find the net with regularity in the Premier League. This season, he's scored 14 goals in as many English top-flight matches while bagging five strikes in the UEFA Champions League.