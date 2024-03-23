Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies reveals the Premier League team he supports 

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies recently said that he supports Chelsea in the Premier League.

Davies' contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2025 with negotiations on a contract extension stalling. As per Marca, the Bavarians have put forward an offer and the fullback has until early April to either accept it or put down a counteroffer. Otherwise, they will look to sell him in the summer rather than letting him leave for free in 2025.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Davies. They are open to shelling out around €40-50 million for him as well and are confident they will be able to sign him.

Amidst such links, Davies was asked by ESPN (via Eurofoot):

"If you had to support a team in the UK, who would it be?"

He answered:

"I grew up watching Chelsea, so Chelsea."

Davies has faced off against Chelsea twice with Bayern during the two legs of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash in the 2019-20 season. The German giants won the tie 7-1 on aggregate and went on to win the trophy as well.

Davies, meanwhile, has been a key player for Bayern since arriving from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019. He has scored nine goals and provided 28 assists in 184 games for them.

A look at Real Madrid's current left-back options

Real Madrid currently have two main full-backs - Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. Both provide different traits to the team, with the former being much more solid in defense while Garcia is keen to help in attack.

Mendy arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Olympique Lyon in 2019 for a reported fee of €48 million. He has made 161 appearances for the Spanish giants, contributing six goals and 10 assists.

While he's put in some good performances, Mendy has had injury issues, missing over 60 games so far for Los Blancos. Moreover, his contract is set to expire in 2025 and an extension hasn't been signed yet.

On the other hand, Fran Garcia's contract expires in 2027. The Spaniard came through Real Madrid's academy but was sold to Rayo Vallecano in 2021 after an initial loan spell. Los Blancos re-signed him last summer.

Garcia has registered five assists in 26 games across competitions since. However, he's clearly the second choice for manager Carlo Ancelotti, having started just 14 games this season.