Real Madrid told to pay €50 million to sign top defensive target next summer - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly need to pay Bayern Munich €50 million to secure the services of left-back Alphonso Davies next summer. The Canada international has been named as a primary target for Los Blancos for quite a while and a move could be on the cards next summer.

As reported by Diario AS (via Madrid Zone), Bayern Munich have slapped a price tag of €50 million on Davies as they are aware of the interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's reported top priority for the next summer remains Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer while Brazilian wonderkid Endrick will also finally join the club.

Left-back is another area where the Spanish giants are looking to add reinforcements with Alphonso Davies a long-term target. Davies has his deal at Bayern Munich expiring in the summer of 2025 which puts the Bavarian giants in a tricky situation.

Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as two options at left-back and Mendy is reportedly the one expected to make way for Davies. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from Lyon in a deal worth €53 million with add-ons in 2019 but has been consistently rumored to be on his way out.

Just 23 years of age, Davies is regarded as one of the best players of his age. Known for his incredible pace and dribbling skills, he is adept at either end of the pitch.

Davies has so far featured 168 times for Bayern Munich to date and has contributed with eight goals and 28 assists. He has produced three assists in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Real Madrid forward agrees 5-year deal just days after Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes has committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year deal. After his compatriot Vinicius Jr. recently committed his future to the club, Rodrygo has also penned a new long-term deal.

The Brazil international's new deal will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028. After signing the new contract, the 22-year-old told the club's website:

"I always dreamed of playing here and, when you come in and start wearing this shirt, you really see its greatness. You could say that Real Madrid is my life. I'm very happy about the renewal. I would like everyone to have a day like this, because it's very special. You have to live it to know what it's like."

Rodrgyo joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 at the age of 18 and has gone on to become a key player for the Spanish club. He has contributed with 39 goals and 33 assists in 179 games and won eight trophies.