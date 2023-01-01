"That’s the scary thing!" - Pundit makes bold Arsenal title claims as Manchester City drop points

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfield turned TV pundit Jamie O'Hara has opened up on Arsenal's title claims as Manchester City dropped points on Saturday.

The Gunners opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City had to be content with a 1-1 draw against Everton, handing the Gunners a big advantage.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara fears that he is set to lose his bet to Gabby Agbonlahor as he backed Tottenham Hotspur to finish ahead of Arsenal.

O'Hara has hailed the beautiful brand of football Arsenal have been playing and singled out Martin Odegaard for praise. He told talkSPORT:

“I’m going to have to wear this Arsenal shirt aren’t I? I can feel it coming! They’re flying high at the top of the table, can they actually win it? Now they’re seven points clear, the fact is that they can afford to lose to Man City and still win the league – that’s the scary thing!"

Bargain Reminder: Martin Odegaard only cost Arsenal £34m.Bargain Reminder: Martin Odegaard only cost Arsenal £34m.Bargain 💰 https://t.co/LuGKWv7Vx6

“The thing we always see with Arsenal is when you have a game like this, you go to Brighton away, and they might struggle, they can get bullied, they won’t get it done. But fair play to Arsenal, they’re playing some top football. You look at them now and Odegaard, what a player he’s turned into, a top player. They just look a complete side."

Boyhood Spurs fan O'Hara has claimed that the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose from here. He added:

“The title is there for them now. They’ve got the bit between their teeth, they’ve got confidence, they’ve got that belief. Something is going on there, for sure. They’re looking a bit special. It’s going to be a difficult one to watch as a Spurs fan, for sure. Every time I watch Arsenal I’m like, ‘Someone just beat this team!’

He continued:

“It pains me to say, but I actually find it very hard not to enjoy watching this Arsenal team play. They’re that good.”

Jamie Carragher snubs Arsenal's Arteta and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola while naming his best PL manager of 2022

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has snubbed Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola by naming Newcastle United's Eddie Howe as the best manager of 2022. He said, as quoted by The Telegraph:

"Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of the new era at Newcastle United is a triumph of coaching more than the result of a financial revolution."

LiveScore @livescore Eddie Howe is the first English manager to win more than 20 Premier League matches in a single year in the 21st Century 🤯 Eddie Howe is the first English manager to win more than 20 Premier League matches in a single year in the 21st Century 🤯👏 https://t.co/4UYLeiHOAC

"Had the club’s Saudi Arabia owners’ somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position."

Eddie Howe has overseen a phenomenal turnaround in the Magpies' fortunes since being named as Steve Bruce's successor in November 2021.

Newcastle United, who were battling relegation at the time, are now third in the Premier League table.

