"The more I see him, the more I hate him" "Worst signing since Fergie left" - Manchester United fans fume at latest Jadon Sancho video 

Manchester United fans have taken aim at Jadon Sancho once again after a video was released of the under-fire Red Devils attacker donning a new look.

Sancho has been banished from Erik ten Hag's first team since falling out with his manager back in September. He denied the Dutch coach's claims that he'd underperformed in training and insisted he was being made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post.

The 23-year-old last appeared for the club in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on August 26. He has been infuriating Manchester United fans during his exile from the first team.

The English winger has been spotted at events such as NBA star John Wall's birthday in September. He even appeared to be staying up late playing video games.

Jadon Sancho is being heavily linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund. Reports claim that the Bundesliga giants are keen on securing a loan deal for their former attacker who wants to return to Signal Iduna Park.

A video was released today (January 3) of Sancho showing off a new look after a visit to the barbers. He has a fresh haircut ahead of what could be a busy month regarding his future.

One fan is getting irritated with the sight of the England international:

"The more I see him the more I hate the guy."

Another fan labeled Sancho as the:

"Worst signing since Fergie left."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jadon Sancho's new look:

Manchester United could reportedly replace Jadon Sancho with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

Michael Olise is on Manchester United's radar.

Jadon Sancho appears to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door and it bodes the question as to how the club will replace him. The Englishman joined Manchester United from Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million but has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 games.

The Standard reports that the Red Devils have identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a potential option to help overhaul Ten Hag's squad. A move isn't expected in January but the Frenchman could arrive in the summer.

Olise is viewed as one of the Premier League's most exciting young attackers. He's bagged 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 games across competitions during his three years at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old signed a new four-year contract with Palace in August which includes an undisclosed release clause. This becomes active in the summer and United could look to make him one of their first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Ten Hag's current attack is majorly struggling to impress irrespective of Sancho's absence. Marcus Rashford has failed to continue his 2022-23 form while Antony is without a goal or assist this season.